Uzbekistan Open swimming | Sajan wins but falls short of A-mark

13 April 2021 22:54 IST

Olympic hopeful Sajan Prakash clinched the gold in the men’s 200m butterfly with a timing of 1:57.85s, but it was well short of the A-mark Olympic Qualifying Time (1:56.48s), at the Uzbekistan Open swimming championships on Tuesday.

The result, however, was a significant improvement from the timing of 1:59.31s he had clocked at the Latvian Open last month. Sajan had achieved the B-mark Olympic Time (1:59.97s) at the 2019 FINA World Championships, finishing in 1:58.45s.

Also on Tuesday, Kenisha Gupta secured the gold medal in women’s 100m freestyle, coming home in 57.42s, while Shivani Kataria took the bronze (59.60s).

A.S. Anand was the bronze medallist in the men’s 100m freestyle with a timing of 51.95s, a personal best.