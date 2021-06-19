U.S. Open Golf | Bland, Henley share the lead

La Jolla (USA)

19 June 2021 22:07 IST

Oosthuizen and Wolff close on their heels

England’s Richard Bland and American Russell Henleyshared the lead after Friday’s second round of the US Open with South African Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff one stroke adrift.

Henley lipped out a two-foot par putt on his final hole to fire a one-under 70 and settle for a share of the lead on five-under 137.

Age no bar

After shooting a 67 on Friday, 48-year-old Blanda has the possibility to become the oldest winner in US Open history, breaking the mark of 45 set by American Hale Irwin in 1990.

Oosthuizen fired 71 to share third on 138 with 22-year-old American Matthew Wolff, last year’s runner-up, who is coming off a two-month mental health hiatus.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and third-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain shared fifth on 139.

McIlroy struggles

Meanwhile, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shot 69 to share 13th on 142 and four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy struggled to a 73 to share 21st on 143.

Leading scores: 137: Richard Bland (Eng) 70, 67, Russell Henley (USA) 67-70; 138: Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 67, 71, Matthew Wolff (USA) 70, 68; 139: Bubba Watson (USA) 72, 67, Jon Rahm (Esp) 69, 70; 140: Kevin Streelman (USA) 71, 69, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 73, 67, Xander Schauffele (USA) 69, 71.