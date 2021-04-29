Unbeaten Carlsen and Nakamura stay on course

NEW DELHI

29 April 2021 22:23 IST

The unbeaten duo of Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura stayed on course of a much-anticipated title-clash after reaching the semifinals of the New in Chess Classic rapid online tournament on Wednesday.

No tie-breaker was needed as all four semifinalists made it without dropping a match.

Carlsen broke Teimour Radjabov’s resistance after five straight draws and then drew twice for a 2.5-1.5 verdict in Match 2.

Carlsen’s next rival Levon Aronian knocked out Champions Tour leader Wesley So with a dominant display. He drew two games and won the third to advance with a game to spare.

Nakamura, in serious trouble in Game 1 and 3 against Liem Quang Le, won 2-1. He escaped to victory in the first game and then managed to draw the next two.

Nakamura next plays Shakhriyar Mamedyarov who raced away to a 2.5-0.5 win over an off-colour Alireza Firouzja, after winning the first and third games.

The results (quarterfinals, Match 2): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2.5-1.5; Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Wesley So (USA) 2-1; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) 2.5-0.5; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Liem Quang Le (Vie) 2-1.