ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimate Table Tennis: High Performance Director the need of the hour, says Sharath Kamal

July 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Pune

Sharath feels the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October will be critical to get the additional funding for table tennis from the Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar

Sharath Kamal says an HPD will help the TTFI in the administrative front. | Photo Credit: PTI

A. Sharath Kamal, on the cusp of featuring in his fifth Asian Games, has stressed on the need for the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to appoint a high performance director (HPD) and a full-time overseas national coach.

“HPD is the need of the hour. There are a few posts that are the need of the hour. Coach, it’s been almost five years,” Sharath, the Chennai Lions captain for the Ultimate Table Tennis’ fourth edition, told The Hindu after securing a semifinal berth for his team.

With the TTFI being in turmoil on the administrative front for most of the last three years, a high performance director can be the missing link for ensuring a smooth dialogue between the administration and the paddlers. Since Massimo Constantini’s second stint ended in 2018, India has been without an overseas head coach.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course we are doing makeshift with the Indian coaches. Of course, Kamlesh sir (Kamlesh Mehta, the seven-times National champion who is the TTFI secretary general) is trying his level best to have Subhajit (Saha) and Mamata (Prabhu) as the national team coaches but they are doing an honorary job,” Sharath said.

Sharath, 41, who celebrated his 41st birthday on the eve of UTT’s commencement, explained the boundaries involved from coaches’ and players’ perspective. “Their involvement, their accountability, their responsibility and authority is limited, so it becomes very difficult. So a foreign coach and the HPD are a must. Not just national men and women coaches but also a panel of coaches that will work with the Indian team for the next three to four years,” he said.

Having returned from the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta with two medals — India’s first in table tennis — Sharath feels the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October will be critical to get the additional funding for table tennis from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“Of course, Kamlesh sir is working in that direction but we need to find a way out. We are in a situation where you need to have camps for 200 days (for SAI) to be able to pay them. So we need to find a way to manage the situation and of course, the Asian Games becomes important from that perspective as well.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US