TTAK bids for Senior National table tennis with plans to host it in Kochi

June 26, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI:

After hosting the sub-junior and junior Nationals in the last few years, the Table Tennis Association of Kerala is now looking at bigger things.

“We have bid for the Senior National Championship and, if allotted, we will hold it in Kochi,” Michael Mathai, the secretary of the TTAK, told The Hindu on Monday.

The TTAK, which held its AGM at the Alappuzha YMCA on Sunday, has decided to have two State championships from this year. The State championships for the hopes, cadets and sub-juniors categories and inter-school (in the under-14, 17 and under-19 age group) will be held in Thrissur’s V.K. Menon indoor stadium from October 20 to 23, while Kozhikode will host the junior, youth and senior State championships from November 30 to December 3.

“The last time we had separate State championships for juniors and seniors was some seven or eight years ago,” said Mathai.

Focus on doubles

The association has also decided to look at doubles in a big way.

“We are focusing on doubles. We are looking at doubles medals at the Nationals and that is why we are introducing the event in our State-ranking tournaments and partners can be from different districts. It should be easier for us to win National medals in doubles than in singles,” said the State association secretary.

“Earlier, we had doubles only at the State championships. We will also have a separate camp for doubles.”

Inter-school tournaments

Former National star N. Ravichandran will be mentoring the Kerala players this year and a camp is currently on at the Alappuzha YMCA.

Inter-school tournaments will also be held this season with an aim to tap talent at the grassroots level and to widen the sport’s base.

Kerala has two State associations in table tennis, one (TTAK) recognised by the national body TTFI while the other (Kerala Table Tennis Association) has the backing of the Kerala Sports Council. A few districts have two associations too.

Merger

Now, there is a merger of the two district associations in Kozhikode and it was approved by the AGM. Former international and multiple State champion V. Srinivasan will be secretary of Kozhikode district association.

The TTAK tournament calendar (2023-24): 65th E. John Philipose memorial all-Kerala ranking tournament, YMCA, Alappuzha (July 7-9); Don Bosco all-Kerala inter-school tournament, Don Bosco stadium, Irinjalakuda (July 14-16); All-Kerala veterans tournament, YMCA, Thiruvananthapuram (July 15-16); All-Kerala ranking tournament, YMCA & TDTTA, Thiruvananthapuram (Aug. 4-6).

All-Kerala ranking tournament, SDV TTA, Alappuzha (Sept. 1-3); All-Kerala ranking tournament, RCC, Thiruvananthapuram (Sept. 8-10); All-Kerala ranking tournament, TTA, Kozhikode (Sept. 15-17); District championships, all districts (Sept. 30-Oct 2).

State championships for hopes, cadets, sub-junior categories and under-14, 17, and under-19 inter-schools, VKN Menon indoor stadium, Thrissur (Oct. 20-23); Junior, youth and senior State championships, Kozhikode (Nov. 30-Dec. 3).

