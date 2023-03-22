Top seeds PSPB and RBI make the summit clash with facile win over Delhi in both sections 

March 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - JAMMU:

The top seeds in the men’s and women’s sections, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), cruised into the final of the UTT-Senior National and Inter-State table tennis championships here on Wednesday.

PSPB eased past Delhi 3-0 with Manav Thakkar, G. Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai going about their business in a ruthless fashion. RBI overcame Delhi 3-1 in the women’s semifinals.

Manav was consistent and relentless in block and attack as he defeated Payas Jain 11-9, 11-4, 11-5. The 18-year-old Payas fought in the first game but in the next two, Manav didn’t yield an inch.

Sudanshu Grover has seldom troubled Sathiyan in their previous encounters, and it was no different on the day. Barring a blip in the third game, Sathiyan was his dominant self.

Harmeet, who had lost to Jeet Chandra earlier in the quarterfinals, was much sharper and clinical in his 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-3 in the third rubber.

RBI had a setback in the first tie against Delhi when Sreeja Akula was stunned by Lakshita Narang. Lakshita was very aggressive in the fifth game and took a 5-1 lead. When Sreeja attacked with rigour, Laskhit was equal to the task as she emerged triumphant 5-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitaleshowed their mettle while Sreeja returned with a vengeance to defeat Vanshika Bhargava.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu upsethigher-ranked West Bengal 3-2 in the quarterfinals

The results(Semifinals): Men: PSPB bt Delhi 3-0 (Manav Thakkar bt Payas Jain 11-9, 11-4, 11-5; G. Sathiyan bt Sudanshu Grover 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 11-1; Harmeet Desai bt Yashansh Malik 7-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-3).

Women: RBI bt Delhi 3-1 (Sreeja Akula lost to LakshitaNarang 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 4-11; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Vanshika Bhargava 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8; Diya Chitale bt Saini Tammana 11-3, 11-6, 11-8;’ Sreeja bt Vanshika 11-6, 11-9, 11-7).