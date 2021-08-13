Tokyo Paralympics | Ahead of departure, Indian team given a warm send-off

New Delhi

13 August 2021 05:02 IST

Mariyappan to be the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony

A 54-member Indian team for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics was on Thursday accorded a warm send-off by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the national governing body, with high hopes that the country will return with its best ever performance. The players were part of the event virtually as they are in strict bio-bubble.

The team has some of the brightest medal prospects like Devendra Jhajharia, seeking his third Paralympics gold (after 2004 and 2016) in F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan Thangavelu (T-63 high jump) and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw).

India will compete in nine sports.

Mariyappan, who had won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony on August 24. The Tokyo Paralympics will end on September 5.

“The ambition and self-confidence of our para-athletes give inspiration to 1.3 billion Indians. In front of their courage, the biggest of challenges bow,” Thakur said in a video message.

India achieved its best-ever performance in the Paralympic Games in the 2016 Rio Games with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

PCI president Deepa Malik, who herself had won a silver in shot put at Rio 2016 Games, said, “We are going to see a record haul of medals as our athletes are in prime form.”

PCI secretary-general Gursharan Singh will be the chef de mission of the Indian team.

Badminton will make its debut at the Paralympic Games, which will feature seven Indian shuttlers.