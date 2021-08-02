Other SportsTokyo 02 August 2021 19:11 IST
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes on Day 12 — August 3, 2021
Indian men’s hockey team will be facing Belgium in the semifinal.
Following is India's schedule on the twelfth day of the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, 2021.
Athletics:
Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50 am IST.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45 am IST.
Hockey:
India vs Belgium in men's semifinal: 7:00 am IST.
Wrestling:
Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30 am IST start.
