Tokyo Olympics | Schedule of Indian athletes on Day 12 — August 3, 2021

Tokyo

02 August 2021 19:11 IST

Indian men’s hockey team will be facing Belgium in the semifinal.

Following is India's schedule on the twelfth day of the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, 2021.

Athletics:

Annu Rani in women's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50 am IST.

Advertising

Advertising

Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men's shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45 am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Belgium in men's semifinal: 7:00 am IST.

Wrestling:

Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women's 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30 am IST start.