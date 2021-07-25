Other Sports

Tokyo Olympics | Maana Patel finishes second in heat, fails to reach semifinals

Maana Patel competes in heat one of the Women's 100m Backstroke on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: TOM PENNINGTON
PTI Tokyo 25 July 2021 16:25 IST
Updated: 25 July 2021 16:25 IST

Maana finished with a time of 1.05.20 behind Zimbabwe's Donata Katai, who clocked 1:02.73

Indian swimmer Maana Patel could not qualify for the semifinals of the women's 100m backstroke event as she finished second in her heat at the Tokyo Games here on Sunday.

Competing in her first Olympics, Maana finished with a time of 1.05.20 behind Zimbabwe's Donata Katai, who clocked 1:02.73.

Grenada's Kimberly Ince (1:10.24) finished third in the slowest heat 1.

Advertising
Advertising

The 21-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Games via a 'Universality quota', finished 39th overall.

The top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals.

Comments
More In Sport Other Sports
swimming
Read more...