TNBA is keen to have Prannoy representing the State in the Nationals, to meet him soon

October 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA) is keen to have India’s top shuttler and World No. 8 H. S. Prannoy represent the State in the senior National championships and other such events. It has invited the Asian Games singles bronze medallist to Chennai for a meeting next week to get a clear picture.

A few days ago, Prannoy had expressed his decision to represent Tamil Nadu — he had later spoken to TNBA— and his disappointment with the sports department of Kerala Government and the Kerala Badminton Association for the poor treatment meted out to him.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, V.E. Arunachalam, TNBA secretary, said: “With Prannoy, we have proposed a meeting next week with TNBA president Anbumani Ramadoss and a few of our committee members to see what we can do best not only for Prannoy but also for TNBA as such. We have yet to receive the NOC. We will have to take a collective decision as to how to move forward.”

Arunachalam said Prannoy’s presence and impact in the State will be huge. “Right now, we have good players who are keen to go to the next level. With Prannoy, we can take it to a much higher level as he can be a mentor for TN players. Like how M.S. Dhoni is for Chennai Super Kings,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachalam said TNBA has to discuss with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on the technical details to include Prannoy into the team and ensure the process of transfer is smooth.

“How does the TN Government, especially SDAT see it? What are their norms? We are not sure about these things. We need to discuss with them also,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT