The Golden Globe Race explained
April 29, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST

Uthra Ganesan

What it is: A solo, non-stop race around the world, using technology as it existed in 1968, to commemorate the original circumnavigation. The sailors cannot seek help for repairs or support. It was held in 2018-19 for the first time since 1968-69. The 2022 race began on September 4 in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France.

Specific conditions to be met: At least 21,600 nautical miles — the earth’s circumference, approximately 40,000km — must be covered; every meridian must be crossed at least once and the Equator twice; the race must end at the same port where it started; the three great capes — Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and Cape of Good Hope — must be rounded.

What’s allowed: A standalone satellite tracking system only for updates (unavailable for sailors); a two-way satellite short text paging unit (to race headquarters only); two handheld satellite phones for up to four short messages per day; a sealed box with two portable GPS chart plotters (for emergencies) — however, once the GPS is used, the participant will be deemed retired; film cameras, cassette tapes, sextants, wind-up clocks, trailing logs, wind vanes, typewriters.

What’s not: GPS, chart plotters, electronic wind instruments, electric autopilots, electronic logs, satellite phones, digital cameras, computers, cd players, pocket calculators, electronic clocks and watches, Kevlar and anything else that was not in use in 1968!

