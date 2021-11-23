Task cut out for Indian paddlers at World table tennis championships

HOUSTON

Sharath and Sathiyan should have it easy in the first round

In a field studded with some of the world’s best, Indian players will have to do more than just put their best foot forward to make a mark in the World table tennis (individual) championships to be held here from November 23 to 29.

Fan Zhendong, Tomakazu Harimoto, Hugo Calderano among others in men’s singles and Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Mima Ito in the women’s would be the star attractions in the event.

Sharath Kamal (24) and G. Sathiyan (30) have been seeded in the men’s singles main draw.

Sharath takes on Cedric Nuytink of Belgium (ranked 73) while Sathiyan locks horns with Ukraine’s Yaroslav Zhmudenko (140).

Manika Batra will have a tricky opponent in Bruna Takashi of Brazil in the women’s round of 128.

The team:

Men: Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, A. Amalraj; Women: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar.

Doubles: Men: Sathiyan-Sharath (13th seed) and Harmeet & Amalraj; Women: Manika-Archana (10th); Madhurika-Sutirtha; Mixed: Sathiyan-Manika (9th); Sharath-Archana.