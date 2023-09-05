ADVERTISEMENT

Indian women finish sixth

September 05, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Sports Bureau

The Indian women’s team lost to Thailand 3-0 to finish sixth in the play-off positions (5-6) of the 26th ITTF-Asian table tennis championships at Pyeongchang (South Korea) on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, India edged out Singapore 3-2 in the 5-8 positions.

The two Indian mixed doubles pairs lost in the second round (round-of-32). 

G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra went down 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 8-11, 9-11 to the Thai pair of Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang. Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula followed suit and lost to top seeds Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata of Japan 6-11, 7-11, 8-11.

The results:

5-6 positions: Thailand bt India 3-0 (Suthasini Sawettabut bt Sreeja Akula 11-6, 11-5, 11-6; Orawan Paramang bt Manika Batra 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6; Wanwisa Auea Wiriyayothin bt Diya Chitale 15-13, 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 11-8).

5-8 positions: India bt Singapore 3-2 (Manika bt Jingyi Zhou 11-9, 11-3, 11-6; Sreeja lost to Jiang Zeng 7-11, 6-11, 7-11; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Xin Ru Wong 11-1, 11-9, 11-6; Manika lost to Zeng 8-11, 6-11, 7-11; Sreeja bt Zhou 12-10, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6.

