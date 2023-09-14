SQUASH | High performance camp for Indian squad begins in right earnest

September 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The outside courts on Thursday evening at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy were buzzing with two former World squash champions sparring with Indian players.

England’s James Willstrop and Gregory Gaultier of France had intense sparring sessions in singles with Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa respectively for around 40 minutes.

The mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh sparred with ISA player Vikas Mehra and Scotland’s Rory Stewart, the reigning World doubles silver medallist.

Later, Mahesh Mangaonkar had a session with Gaultier while Tanvi Khanna, India No. 1, practised with K. S. Arihant, an ISA player. The High Performance Camp, organised by Squash Rackets Federation, for Indians had well and truly begun.

Joshna, who is playing in team and singles events at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, said it was great to spar with Greg. “He is former world champion and World No.1. He’s working with top players including Mohd. El Shorbagy, Noor El Sherbini and has had great results. The few sessions I’ve had with him has been intense and has sharpened my game.”

Joshna revealed both her events at Hangzhou will be tough from the first round. “The best players are from Asia now. We have very good players, S. Sivasangari (Malaysia), a few girls from Hong Kong and Satomi Watanabe of Japan, who is the top seed. The No. 1 and the 4th player of Malaysia, Hong Kong and Japan are very tough. Can’t take anything for granted,” said the 37-year-old, who will be competing in her sixth consecutive Asian Games.

Willstrop, who has been coaching Saurav Ghosal, India’s top player, and has been a multiple medallist (singles and doubles) at the Commonwealth Games, said he will share his experience with the Indians and help them realise what it is to play a big event.“

“We hope to give them as much of our experience of playing big events. It’s all about fine-tuning their game. We hope to provide our experience in big match situations,” said Willstrop, the 40-year-old who is still quite active on the PSA tour.

