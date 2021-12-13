Sixers subdue Warriors in NBA

Los Angeles

13 December 2021 02:58 IST

Curry came into the contest needing 10 three-pointers to surpass Ray Allen’s 2,973, but managed only three.

Philadelphia 76ers beat Golden State Warriors 102-93 on Saturday, stopping Stephen Curry from getting to the all-time NBA three-point record.

The results: Clippers 106 bt Magic 104; Wizards 98 lost to Jazz 123; Cavaliers 117 bt Kings 103; Grizzlies 113 bt Rockets 106; Heat 118 bt Bulls 92; 76ers 102 bt Warriors 93; Spurs 112 lost to Nuggets 127. AFP

