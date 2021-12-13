Other Sports

Sixers subdue Warriors in NBA

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center right, passes the ball while surrounded by Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Los Angeles 13 December 2021 02:58 IST
Updated: 13 December 2021 00:35 IST

Curry came into the contest needing 10 three-pointers to surpass Ray Allen’s 2,973, but managed only three.

Philadelphia 76ers beat Golden State Warriors 102-93 on Saturday, stopping Stephen Curry from getting to the all-time NBA three-point record.

The results: Clippers 106 bt Magic 104; Wizards 98 lost to Jazz 123; Cavaliers 117 bt Kings 103; Grizzlies 113 bt Rockets 106; Heat 118 bt Bulls 92; 76ers 102 bt Warriors 93; Spurs 112 lost to Nuggets 127. AFP

