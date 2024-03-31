ADVERTISEMENT

Sikki-Sumeeth pair crash out in Spain Masters semifinals

March 31, 2024 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - Madrid

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo of Sikki Reddy and Sumeeth Reddy in a contest lasting only 29 minutes

PTI

Indian mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy in action against Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari during the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament in Madrid, Spain, on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Screenshot from YouTube/@bwftv

India's challenge in the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 tournament ended here on Saturday after the mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy crashed out in the semifinals.

The Indonesian pair of Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari did not have to work too hard as they prevailed 21-17, 21-12 over the Indian duo in a contest lasting only 29 minutes.

This was the first meeting between the two mixed doubles pairs.

N Sikki Reddy and B Sumeeth Reddy had earlier beaten Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the quarterfinal on Friday, beating the fourth seeded pair 14-21, 21-11, 21-17.

On Friday, Supanida Katethong came out on top against Indian star PV Sindhu in an intense quarterfinal battle in which the Thai shuttler emerged 24-26, 21-17, 22-20 winner in one hour and 17 minutes.

On the same day, the Hong Kong men's duo of Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap defeated India's MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 21-19, 21-23, 21-17.

Taiwan's Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun had recorded a 21-13, 21-19 win over India's women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

