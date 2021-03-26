Shooting | India adds two gold; silver for Vijayveer

Golden duo: Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini Sawant who topped the mixed rifle 3-position.

NEW DELHI

26 March 2021 22:40 IST

Finishes on top in mixed rifle 3-position and men’s 50-metre rifle team

World junior champion Vijayveer Sidhu claimed silver, as he missed the rapid fire pistol gold, in the shoot-off to Peeter Olesk of Estonia, in the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Friday.

India won two gold medals on the day. In the mixed rifle 3-position, it was through Sanjeev Rajput and Tejaswini who beat Serhiy Kulish and Anna Ilina of Ukraine 31-29 in a thriller. Olympian Sanjeev stood up to the task and delivered the winning hit with a 10.8 in standing. There was also the men’s 50-metre rifle team gold.

India surged further on top of the medals table with 12 gold, seven silver and six bronze. The second-placed US had three gold, three silver and a bronze.

Advertising

Advertising

Yet, it was a disappointment that Kynan Chenai, who qualified for the final with 121 out of 125, finished fourth in men’s trap.

Vijayveer Sidhu rose to the challenge brilliantly in an exciting Olympic event, in which five shots are fired in a sequence within four seconds.

The results: Men: 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Peeter Olesk (Est) 26(4) 582; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 26(1) 579; 3. Oskar Miliwek (Pol) 20 (580); 5. Anish Bhanwala 579 (13); 6. Gurpreet Singh 9 (581). MQS: Adarsh Singh 569.

50m rifle 3-position: 1. India (Swapnil Kusale, Chain Singh, NIraj Kumar) 47 (875) 1320; 2. US (Nickolaus Mowrer, Patrick Sunderman, Timothy Sherry) 25 (870) 1310.

Trap: 1. Daniele Resca (Ita) 46 (121)9; 2. Alberto Fernandez (Esp) 45 (121)25; 3. Valerio Grazini (Ita) 35 (121)24; 4. Kynan Chenai 27 (121); 7. Prithviraj Tondaiman 119; 17. Lakshay Sheoran 114. MQS: Zoravar Singh Sandhu 119; Namanveer Singh Brar 109.

Women: Trap: 1. Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (Svk) 42(5) 117; 2. Sandra Bernal (Pol) 42(4) 111; 3. Fiammetta Rossi (Ita) 32 (112); 10. Shreyasi Singh 107; 12. Manisha Keer 107; 13. Rajeshwari Kumari 107. MQS: Neeru 112; Kirti Gupta 108.

Mixed team 50m rifle 3-position: 1. India (Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswini Sawant) 31 (588) 867; 2. Ukraine (Serhiy Kulish, Anna Ilina) 29 (583) 873; 3. India-2 (Sunidhi Chauhan, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 31 (580) 865; 4. US-2 (Timothy Sherry, Virgina Thrasher) 15 (581) 869.