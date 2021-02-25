Shillong to host National table tennis championship

New Delhi

25 February 2021 22:11 IST

Shillong will host the next edition of the National table tennis championship.

The decision was taken by the TTFI following the election of its office-bearers for a four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday.

List of events and approved host affiliates: National championship (Meghalaya), National junior and youth (Karnataka), National cadet and sub-junior (Andhra Pradesh).

Advertising

Advertising

National-rankings events: North (Haryana), East (West Bengal), West (Gujarat), South (Pondicherry) and Central (Madhya Pradesh).

The host for the premier inter-institutional championship will be finalised later.