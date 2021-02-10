Shahrukh and Deepika hog the limelight

Record-breaker: Shahrukh Khan, flanked by Amit Chaudhry and Rohit, set a new National mark in the under-16 2000m event.

GUWAHATI

10 February 2021 22:35 IST

Haryana tops the medals table ahead of TN and UP

Uttar Pradesh’s Shahrukh Khan and Haryana’s Deepika broke under-16 National records on the final day of the 36th National junior athletics championships here on Wednesday.

Shahrukh won the boys’ 2000m in a record time of 5:27.87s while Deepika bettered the girls javelin throw record an effort of 48.21m.

Haryana topped the medals table with 21 gold while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh (13 gold each) took the next two spots.

The results (winners only):

Men: Under-20: 200m: 1. Abhin B. Devadiga (Kar) 21.34s; 400m hurdles: 1. V.S. Pranav (TN) 52.75; Triple jump: 1. Praveen Chithravel (TN) 15.82m.

Boys: Under-18: 200m: 1. Kapil (Har) 21.54s; 1500m: 1. Arjun Waskale (MP) 3:50.38 (MR, OR: 3:53.63, Shankar, Coimbatore, 2016); 3000m: 1. Gagan Singh (Har) 8:40.16s; 400m hurdles: 1. Siddhesh Choudhary (Mah) 53.91s; High Jump: 1. Sandeep Kumar (UP) 2.05m.

Under-16: 2000m: 1. Shahrukh Khan (UP) 5:27.87 (NR, OR: 5:31.87, Vikas, Coimbatore, 2016); Hammer throw: 1. Narpat Singh (Raj) 63.38m.

Under-14: 600m: 1. Mohnish Raza (Jha) 1:27.24.

Women: Under-20: 200m: 1. Ancy Sojan (Ker) 24.51s; 400m hurdles: 1. J. Vishnu Priya (Ker) 1:01.69; Hammer throw: 1. Kashish Singh (UP) 50.05m.

Girls: Under-18: 200m: 1. Sudeshna Shiva (Mah) 24.65s; 1500m: 1. Bushra Gauri (MP) 4:53.47s; 3000m: 1. Rinkee Pawara (Mah) 9:55.04; 400m hurdles: 1. Shweta Chikodi (Mah) 1:04.46s; Pole vault: 1. M. Uvadharrshini (TN) 3.10m; Shot put: 1. Vidhi (UP) 15.96m.

Under-16: 2000m: 1. Sunita Devi (UP) 6:29.22s; Javelin throw: 1. Deepika (Har) 48.21m (NR, OR: 43.52, Guriya Kumari, Tirupati, 2018).

Under-14: 600m: 1. Tahura Khatun (WB) 1:38.04s; High jump: 1. Pooja (Har) 1.41m.