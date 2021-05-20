SAI to provide health, accident insurance to athletes, staff

NEW DELHI

20 May 2021 21:49 IST

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to extend medical and accident insurance cover to more than 13,000 athletes, coaches and support staff from 2021.

The health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh each will be provided to all national campers and probables, Khelo India athletes and junior campers training at SAI Centres of Excellence. It would also include a ₹25 lakh cover for accident or death.

“We want to ensure that all our athletes and contractual staff have health cover during these difficult times and even after. Through this initiative, we are ensuring that all national-level athletes have insurance not just during the national camps but throughout the year.

“We have significantly raised the insurance cover for Khelo India scholar and junior athletes up to ₹5 lakh per athlete each year,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

SAI has requested sports federations to identify the athletes and support staff for inclusion in the insurance scheme. The data of those covered will be stored in the National Sports Repository System to create a transparent, easy to access process.