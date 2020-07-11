Ramesh brings chess issues to the notice of the Sports Ministry

R.B. Ramesh.

“For years, chess players have suffered immensely due to lack of recognition from the Union Sports Ministry. My attempt is only to help undo the injustice and pave the way for a clear-cut policy for future players to get their dues.”

On Saturday, these words from the country’s most respected chess coach Grandmaster R.B. Ramesh were laced with pain and a lingering hope that things would get better.

Having resigned as the chief selector of All India Chess Federation earlier this week, Ramesh took to twitter on Saturday and highlighted several issues hurting chess players and coaches.

Denied what is due

Talking to The Hindu, Ramesh said, “In my conversations with champion players I realised they all have been victims of the government’s indifference. Silently, they feel denied their rightful due. “I have repeatedly tried for an appointment with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, but never got one. I am sure, once he becomes aware, things will improve.”

Earlier, Ramesh’s pain was evident when he tweeted, “Regarding awards for being coach of Indian team or Indian players from Central government, less said the better. Last 15 years or so, I (and most other Indian coaches barring a few) have not received ANY award from the Central government for (helping win) medals or producing talents.

“No Arjuna awards to chess players (since 2013). 16 Grandmasters from Tamil Nadu in the period 2010-2020. Number of Arjuna Awardees — 0.

In fact, Ramesh’s students have won 34 medals in World Youth Championships, 40 from Asian Youth, 23 from Commonwealth, 36 from Nationals and five from Asian meets. He was also coach of India’s only bronze-medal men’s team in the 2014 Chess Olympiad.

When Ramesh applied for the Dronacharya Award, in 2015, he was shocked to receive 0 out of 100 points! With such being the background, Ramesh asked in his tweet, “Is there a sports policy?”

“Sports Ministry should circulate a questionnaire among the top 50 Indian players and get direct information from them about who deserves Arjuna and Dronacharya awards and take them into consideration as well to undo injustices done in the past,” he suggested.