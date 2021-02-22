Racing Team India finishes fifth

Learning curve: Racing Team India in action at the Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Asian Le Mans Series offers the outfit plenty of positives

Racing Team India’s dream of securing an invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans ended with a fifth place finish in the overall standings in the Asian Le Mans Series at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The team, comprising Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao, raced its ORECA 07 LMP2 car to a pair of fifth-place finishes in the final two races of the season.

In the season’s opener in Dubai it had chalked up a fifth and fourth-place finish.

The Dubai drive gave the team some hope of bettering its show but unfortunate racing incidents hindered the #64 challenger’s chances.