P.V. Sindhu resumes journey to the crest

HYDERABAD

12 October 2021 21:34 IST

Ready with new tactics to take on the best, says the champion shuttler

World champion and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist P.V. Sindhu feels confident as she resumes the journey to realise another dream — be World No. 1 — when she competes in the Denmark Open from October 19.

She has been training for her first major event since the Olympics under Korean Park Tae-Sang, who was with her at Tokyo.

Biggest challenge

World No. 7 Sindhu told The Hindu, after another gruelling session at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday, “Once you start playing consistently and keep winning, you have every chance of reaching the top,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The biggest challenge when I am back on the circuit (having skipped the Sudirman Cup and the ongoing Uber Cup) will be staying focused and putting into action the new tactics I have picked up.

“Park and my father have been constantly reviewing my game, watching videos of recent matches and providing inputs,” Sindhu said.

“The competition is really tough and I am aware that my games have been studied. I have to change tactics accordingly, to suit the opponent’s game, style and tactics. We also have a Plan B if things go wrong,” Sindhu said.

On the hectic schedule ahead, Sindhu said: “We have to be mentally and physically stronger to be consistent. As always, every single day matters.”

Target Paris

Coach Park sees this is as the beginning of preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Sindhu being so good in attack, the emphasis now is on drops

and half-smashes. We are already seeing a huge change in her game as she is very strong in defence too,” he said.