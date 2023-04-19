ADVERTISEMENT

Prannoy and Sindhu to lead Indian team at Sudirman Cup

April 19, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The senior national selection committee named a “balanced” squad with an aim to clinch a first-ever medal in the mixed team championships

PTI

FIle photo of P.V. Sindhu with H.S. Prannoy. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

World No. 9 H.S. Prannoy and two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will lead the Indian challenge at the 2023 Sudirman Cup, scheduled in Suzhou, China, from May 14 to 21.

The senior national selection committee, which met here on Tuesday, named a “balanced” squad with an aim to clinch a first-ever medal in the mixed team championships.

The Indian men had created history last year by winning the Thomas Cup and hopes of a potential podium finished were raised further following the bronze medal-winning performance in the Asian Mixed Team Championships earlier this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

India is in Group ‘C’ along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia and its first task will be to make it to the knock-out stage.

The return of R. Satwiksairaj, who missed the Asian mixed team event due to injury, will bolster the men’s doubles squad while the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and new partner Tanisha Castro will provide back-up to All England semifinalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

K. Srikanth and reigning senior National women’s singles champion Anupama Upadhyaya will be the other singles players.

The team:

Men’s singles: H.S. Prannoy; K. Srikanth (reserve: Lakshya Sen);  Doubles: R. Satwiksairaj & Chirag Shetty; M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila.

Women’s singles: P.V. Sindhu; Anupama Upadhyaya (reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap).

Doubles: Gayatri Gopichand & Treesa Jolly; Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto.

Mixed doubles: Tanisha & Sai Pratheek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

badminton

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US