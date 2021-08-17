Praggnanandhaa takes blitz title

Riga (Latvia)

17 August 2021 23:10 IST

Displaying his well-known skills in shorter time-controls, sixth seed R. Praggnanandhaa outsmarted five higher-ranked compatriots to win the RTU Open blitz chess title in here on Sunday.

Praggnanandhaa scored 10 points from 11 rounds to take the honours ahead of training partner M. Karthikeyan, who tallied 9.5 points. Top seed Nihal Sarin came third with nine points.

The time control was three minutes per player plus two seconds increment per move. In the field of 178, there were 26 Indians.

