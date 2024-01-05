ADVERTISEMENT

Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa receives backing from Adani Group

January 05, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Praggnanandhaa is now preparing for the Candidates chess tournament. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: DEBASISH BHADURI

One of India’s brightest young prospects, 18-year-old Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who is preparing for the Candidates chess tournament, beginning in April (2 to 25) in Toronto, received a major boost with the backing from the Adani Group.

After meeting the young chess ace, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said: “We are extremely proud to support the dynamic Praggnanandhaa. The speed and efficiency with which he has progressed in the sport is nothing short of remarkable, and truly an example to all Indians. There is nothing more noble than representing the nation and winning laurels at the highest levels, and the Adani Group is wholeheartedly devoted to supporting athletes in this journey.”

Praggnanandhaa thanked the Adani Group. “I am extremely keen on ensuring that my country does well on the global stage. Whenever I play, my sole aim is to win more laurels for the nation. I would like to thank the Adani Group for putting their trust in my abilities,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

chess

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US