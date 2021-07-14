Other Sports

Pogacar pulls off another win

Tadej Pogacar.
AFP Saint-Lary-Soulan 14 July 2021 21:42 IST
Updated: 14 July 2021 21:42 IST

Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday atop the 2,200m summit finish of Pyrenean giant the Col du Portet, followed by Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz.

Ecuadorian Carapaz launched a blistering attack from 1.5km but was reeled in as the Slovenian champion took his second victory on this Tour to keep his five-and-a-half minutes lead over Dane Vingegaard.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Other Sports
Read more...