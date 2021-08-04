Other Sports

PM to invite contingent to Red Fort on Aug 15

PTI New Delhi 04 August 2021 04:49 IST
Updated: 03 August 2021 23:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.

Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the Olympics.

