Other SportsNew Delhi 04 August 2021 04:49 IST
Comments
PM to invite contingent to Red Fort on Aug 15
Updated: 03 August 2021 23:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.
Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.
India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the Olympics.
More In Other Sports
Read more...