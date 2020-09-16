Nuggets stun Clippers

Jokic and Murray...dynamic duo

ORLANDO

16 September 2020 23:28 IST

Murray and Jokic rise to the occasion

Jamal Murray scored 40 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple double (16 points, 13 assists and 22 rebounds) as Denver Nuggets stunned Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in game seven to reach its first Western Conference final in 11 years.

Nuggets, which became the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same post-season, will be the underdog when it faces LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the conference final on Friday

“We are just improving. We have talks, we have fights, everything. We are like a couple,” Jokic said of playing with Murray.

Advertising

Advertising

An odd couple for sure. A Serbian and a Canadian pair that has engineered the biggest upsets of the 2020 post-season so far.

Heat goes ahead

In the Eastern Conference final, Bam Adebayo made a clutch block with 2.5 seconds left in overtime as Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics 117-114 in the opening game of the series.

The results: EC final: Miami Heat 117 (Dragic 29, Crowder 22) bt Boston Celtics 114 (Tatum 30, Smart 26). Heat 1-0. WC semifinals: Denver Nuggets 104 (Murray 40) bt LA Clippers 89 (Harrell 20). Nuggets win 4-3.