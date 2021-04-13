NBA | Stephen Curry betters Chamberlain’s record

SAN FRANCISCO

13 April 2021 22:14 IST

Becomes Golden State Warriors’ all-time top scorer

Stephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors’ history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exploding for 53 in a 116-107 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Curry began the game with 17,765 points in his Warriors career, needing 18 to equal Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time franchise record. He got there in the first quarter, then went on to finish the night with 10 3-pointers.

Wizards beat Jazz

Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook compiled his fifth consecutive triple-double (25 points, 14 rebounds, 14 asssists) as Washington Wizards overcame a tough start to upset Utah. The result snapped the Jazz’s franchise-record, 24-game home winning streak.

Julius Randle scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as New York recorded a double-digit victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers dropped to 5-8 in the 13 games superstars Anthony Davis (strained right calf) and LeBron James (right ankle) have missed this season. Joel Embiid had 36 points and seven rebounds to lift Philadelphia past host Dallas 113-95.

With the win, Philadelphia moved past the Brooklyn Nets and back into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Thumping win

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in three quarters of play and Dejounte Murray added 17 as San Antonio rolled to a big lead early and swamped Orlando 120-97.

The results: Philadelphia 113 bt Dallas 95; New York 111 bt LA Lakers 96; San Antonio 120 bt Orlando 97.

Washington 125 bt Utah 121; Memphis 101 bt Chicago 90; New Orleans 117 bt Sacramento 110; Golden State 116 bt Denver 107; Phoenix 126 bt Houston 120.