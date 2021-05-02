NBA | Pacers pile it on in rout of Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY

Jazz regains top spot with narrow win over Toronto

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 152-95 blowout win over host Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

The result was a home team’s largest margin of defeat in NBA history. The Pacers’ 152 points were the most in franchise history since the team moved to the NBA in 1976-77. The 57-point margin was the largest loss in Thunder franchise’s history.

Indiana flirted with the largest margin in NBA history — Cleveland’s 68-point win over Miami in December 1991 — with the Pacers leading by as many as 67 in the fourth quarter.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 34 points, Rudy Gobert had a double-double and a couple of key late buckets, and short-handed Utah Jazz regained the top spot in the NBA with a 106-102 win over Toronto in Salt Lake City.

Dorian and Doncic dazzle

Dorian Finney-Smith canned the deciding 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds left to play and Luka Doncic racked up his first triple-double since March 15 as Dallas outlasted visiting Washington 125-124.

Bradley Beal put Washington in front with a pair of free throws with 26.1 seconds remaining before Doncic found Finney-Smith in the corner for his huge 3-point shot. Beal then missed the potential game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds to play.

A 13-0 run in the fourth quarter, 29 points from Terry Rozier and the return of LaMelo Ball to the lineup powered host Charlotte past Detroit.

Zion Williamson scored 37 points and Lonzo Ball had a career-best game as visiting New Orleans rallied late to defeat Minnesota Pelicans 140-136 in overtime.

Williamson made 14-of-17 field goals and added nine rebounds and tied a career high with eight assists. Ball scored a career-high 33 points while tying a career best with eight 3-pointers, and added 11 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic, with game-high totals of 30 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, made another statement in his MVP candidacy, leading Denver to a road win over Los Angeles.

Curry sizzles

Stephen Curry exploded for 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter as Golden State turned an extended run into a road victory over Houston. Curry added six rebounds and five assists to his ledger.

Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double, producing nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors.

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points, leading Miami to a win over host Cleveland, while Trae Young scored 33 points to lead host Atlanta to a victory over Chicago.

Rookie Cole Anthony swished a deep 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to cap his season-best, 26-point performance and provide Orlando with a comeback victory over visiting Memphis.

The results: Utah 106 bt Toronto 102; Dallas 125 bt Washington 124; Atlanta 108 bt Chicago 97; Cleveland 107 lost to Miami 124; Orlando 112 bt Memphis 111; LA Clippers 104 lost to Denver 110; Minnesota 136 lost to New Orleans 140 (OT); Oklahoma City 95 lost to Indiana 152; Charlotte 107 bt Detroit 94; Houston 87 lost to Golden State 113.