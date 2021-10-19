Natl. shooting at three centres

NEW DELHI

19 October 2021 22:42 IST

The 64th National shooting championship will be staged in Delhi, Bhopal and Patiala over the next two months.

The schedule: Pistol: Nov. 18 to Dec. 6 (Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad); Rifle: Nov. 25 to Dec. 10 (M.P. State shooting academy, Goregaon, Bhopal); Shotgun (trap, double trap and skeet): Nov. 22 to Dec. 14 (New Moti Bagh Gun Cub, Patiala).

