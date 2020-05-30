Nakamura takes it to the decider

NEW DELHI

30 May 2020 22:09 IST

Hikaru Nakamura hit back to beat Magnus Carlsen 2.5-1.5 and steered their semifinal encounter to the deciding third mini-match in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Chess Challenge.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Daniil Dubov raced away to a 2.5-0.5 win against China’s Ding Liren and clinched their best-of-three mini-match 2-0 for a place in the final.

Like in their first mini-match, Dubov won the first two games and drew the third.

