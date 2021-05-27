NBA | Mitchell returns to spark Jazz

Catalyst: Donovan Mitchell played his part in Utah Jazz’s series-levelling win over Memphis Grizzlies.

SALT LAKE CITY

27 May 2021 21:33 IST

76ers take a 2-0 lead over Wizards; Knicks draw level with Hawks

Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed Utah Jazz to even its Western Conference playoff series against Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.

Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Joel Embiid also added 22 points and seven rebounds as host and top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers took a 2-0 series lead with a 120-95 win over Washington Wizards. Bradley Beal led the eighth-seeded Wizards with 33 points.

Advertising

Advertising

Derrick Rose scored 26 points off the bench to lift host New York Knicks to a 101-92 victory over Atlanta Hawks to even the series at 1-1.

Trae Young, who scored 30 points for the Hawks,was serenaded with boos every time he touched the ball. The Madison Square Garden faithful’s response was a result of Young putting his fingers to his lips to silence the crowd following Atlanta’s victory in the series opener.

The results: 76ers 120 bt Wizards 95. 76ers lead 2-0; Knicks 101 bt Hawks 92. Series tied 1-1; Jazz 141 bt Grizzlies 129. Series tied 1-1.