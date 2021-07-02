Mirza to ride Dajara 4 at Tokyo

The choice: Fouaad Mirza has picked Dajara 4 as his equine partner.

Mirza, sponsored by Embassy Group, had to choose either Dajara 4 or Seigneur Medicott.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza has chosen Dajara 4 as his equine partner for the Tokyo Olympics.

Difficult decision

“It was a difficult decision to make as both horses are really good. However, at the Olympics, we have two rounds of show jumping after cross-country, which is Medicott’s weak link. That was the main reason why we chose Dajara,” Mirza said at a media interaction.

The relationship between the rider and his horse forms a key part of the sport, with a bond developed over years of being together.

“I saw and rode Dajara for the first time in 2019. I knew right away that she was a top horse. After a conversation with Jitu (Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director at Embassy Group) and Silva Storai (Embassy International Riding School Director), we were able to procure her,” Mirza said.

A veterinary doctor, an equine physiotherapist and a groom will accompany Dajara to Tokyo.

“We have seen him as a young lad in our riding stables. He’s been an extremely disciplined cadet, which makes me more convinced that an Olympic medal is right around the corner.

“That will make the country proud and boost the sport overall,” Virwani said.