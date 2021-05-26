Mavericks take 2-0 lead over Clippers

On a high: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic lorded over the Clippers defenders in their second playoff match.

Nets hold the reins against Celtics; Lakers draw level

Luka Doncic blew past Los Angeles Clippers defenders for 39 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, leading the visiting Mavericks to a 127-121 victory on Tuesday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Doncic’s second straight 30-plus-point game leaves the Mavericks in a commanding position as the best-of-seven series heads back to Dallas for two games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 28 points, Kristaps Porzingis 20 and Maxi Kleber 13 for Dallas. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 41 points.

Durant shines

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Joe Harris added 25 as Brooklyn Nets seized control early and cruised to a 2-0 series lead over Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Harris hit seven of 10 3-point tries to tie the franchise record for 3-pointers in a playoff game set by Deron Williams in 2015. James Harden contributed 20 points, while former Celtic Kyrie Irving finished with 15.

Anthony Davis amassed 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Los Angeles Lakers held off host Phoenix Suns to even the first-round Western Conference playoff series 1-1.

LeBron James contributed 23 points and nine assists for the Lakers, who turned back a late Suns rally to rebound from a 99-90 defeat in Game 1.

Dennis Schroder added 24 points and Andre Drummond had 15 points for Lakers, while Devin Booker scored 31 points for the Suns.

The results: Nets 130 bt Celtics 108. Nets lead 2-0; Lakers 109 bt Suns 102. Series tied 1-1; Mavericks 127 bt Clippers 121. Mavericks lead 2-0.