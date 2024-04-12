Mary Kom steps down as Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics

April 12, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - New Delhi:

Olympic bronze medalist and six times World champion boxer M.C. Mary Kom on Friday stepped down as the Chef-de-Mission for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics citing “personal reasons”. A replacement is expected to be named by the IOA soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanking the Indian Olympic Association for placing its faith in her, Mary admitted it was embarrassing but was left with no choice.

“I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons. It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice,” Mary wrote in her letter to IOA president P.T. Usha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usha confirmed receiving Mary’s letter expressing her inability to continue. Mary, who is also the chairperson of the IOA’s Athletes Commission, was named as the Chef-de-Mission three weeks back and had acknowledged and accepted the same.

“We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy. I shall make appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom,” Usha said in a statement, adding she had also spoken to Mary about her decision.

“I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer’s privacy,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.