PGA Championship 2020: Maiden Major win for Collin Morikawa

San Francisco

10 August 2020 22:44 IST

Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey tie for second spot two shots behind

Collin Morikawa claimed his first Major championship win on Sunday, delivering a magical eagle on the 16th hole in a bogey-free round of 64 at the 2020 PGA Championship.

The 23-year-old American, who turned pro just 14 months ago, did the unthinkable by winning in just his second Major appearance. Morikawa, who is ranked 12th in the world, eventually finished 13-under 267.

Five-way tie for fourth

Third round leader Dustin Johnson had to settle for a tie for second with England's Paul Casey. Johnson shot a 68 and Casey closed with a 66 to reach 11-under 269. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler all finished in a tie for fourth, three shots adrift of Morikawa.

Advertising

Advertising

The scores: 267: Collin Morikawa (USA) 69, 69, 65, 64; 269: Dustin Johnson (USA) 69, 67, 65, 68, Paul Casey (Eng) 68, 67, 68, 66; 270: Tony Finau (USA) 67, 70, 67, 66, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 66, 71, 65, 68, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 68, 70, 66, 66, Matthew Wolff (USA) 69, 68, 68, 65, Jason Day (Aus) 65, 69, 70, 66.