Kiran George.

Zakopane

26 September 2021 23:59 IST

Kerala’s Kiran George, who won the Badminton Association of India’s recent trials to pick the Thomas Cup team, defeated Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 13-21, 21-14, 21-13 and won the men’s singles title in the Polish International here on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising