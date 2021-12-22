Kiran, Aakarshi emerge champions

Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar.

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 23:04 IST

Kerala’s Kiran George and top seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles in the all-India senior ranking badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

In the men’s summit clash, Kiran defeated the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-17, 21-12 in 39 minutes while the women’s singles final saw Aakarshi cruise past qualifier Tanya Hemanth of Karnataka 21-15, 21-12.

National champions and Women’s doubles top seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat got the better of Uttar Pradesh's Shruti Mishra and Shailja Shukla 21-14, 21-16 while the unseeded combination of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh defeated S. Sunjith and Gowrikrishna 21-18, 21-16 to clinch the mixed doubles title.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar got the better of Ravikrishna P.S. and Sankarprasad Udaykumar 22-20, 19-21, 21-18.

The overall prize money for the tournament is ₹10 lakh.