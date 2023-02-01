ADVERTISEMENT

Ishaan-Sai enter 2nd round in Thailand

February 01, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The young men's doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek progressed to the second round with a straight game win on a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers at the Thailand Open Super 300 here.

Ishaan and Sai ousted USA's Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan 21-18 21-12 in the opening round.

The duo will take on the winners of the match between Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee and Thailand's Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon in the next round.

P S Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar put up a gallant fight before going down 21-16 18-21 10-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Gopichand, seeded third, lost 9-21 10-21 to Japan's Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto.

The new pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 15-21 18-21 to China's Tan Ning and Xia Yu Ting.

In the qualifiers, Unnati Hooda squandered a first-game advantage to go down 21-17 21-23 16-21 to local player Pornpicha Choeikeewong.

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, Prerana Neeluri, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Keyura Mopati were among other Indians who failed to qualify for the main draw after suffering losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

badminton

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US