Indian women blank Jordan in opener table tennis match

DOHA

28 September 2021 23:14 IST

Men will take on Iran in the quarters

Indian women beat Jordan 3-0 in their opening first division match of the 25th-ITTF-ATTU Asian table tennis championships at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on Tuesday.

India's top-ranked paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee followed by Archana Kamath and Ayhika Mukherjee scored convincing wins over their opponents.

The men will take on Iran in the quarterfinals of the championship division on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles draw of 128 released, India's top-ranked players, Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan have received byes in the first round.

Harmeet Desai will take on Ahmed Alawlaqi of Qatar while Manav Thakkar will meet Qatar's Fahed Almughanne. Sanil Shetty will face Jaber Al-Balhan of Kuwait.

The results:

Women: First division (first stage): (Group 1): India bt Jordan 3-0 (Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Bara Al-Wedian 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; Archana Kamath bt Taimmaa Abo-Yaman 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Yara Aldmaisy 11-7, 11-1, 11-1); Jordan bt Nepal 3-1.