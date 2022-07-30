Other Sports

Indian trio misses cut at Women’s Scottish Open after disappointing show

Aditi Ashok crashed out after the second round. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Jul 30 July 30, 2022 14:13 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 14:13 IST

The Indian trio of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, and Tvesa Malik all drew a blank at the Women's Scottish Open, after missing the halfway cut here.

Aditi (74-74), Diksha (75-76), and Tvesa (77-74) crashed out after the second round as the cut fell at 1-under.

It was a disappointing week for the Indians as Aditi had just one birdie against three bogeys and Tvesa once again bogeyed first and second and despite three birdies later on she had a card of 2-pover 74.

Diksha, on the other hand, double bogeyed the first for the second day running and had three more bogeys on front nine to turn in 5-over. On the back nine, she had three birdies against two bogeys and finished the day with 76.

World number four Lydia Ko produced another bogey-free round of 65 to lead by two shots at the midway mark.

The New Zealander, who began her second round on the 10th tee, had a slower start only making one birdie on her front nine.

However, Ko had an excellent back nine with four birdies and an eagle to put her in pole position on 14-under-par.

Two shots behind Ko in second spot is American Lilia Vu, who carded a round of 67 (-5) to reach a total of 12-under-par after 36 holes.

Vu, a three-time Epson Tour winner rolled in back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12 before dropping a shot on the 17th but soon made up for it with further birdies on two, six, seven and nine.

Korea’s Eun-Hee Ji sits in third place on 11-under-par having fired the joint-best round of the day, along with Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson, and equalling the course record with a 64 (-8).

Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai and France’s Celine Boutier are in a share of fourth place on 10-under-par having shot rounds of 65 and 69, respectively.

Four players are one shot further back on nine-under-par including Germany’s Leonie Harm, who produced a bogey-free round of 68 on day two.

England’s Georgia Hall and France’s Pauline Roussin are two of the six players in a share of 10th place on eight-under-par.

