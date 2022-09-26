Indian team wins bronze on debut at Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship

14 countries competed and the Indian team finished with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and the second-placed Oman (146)

PTI New Delhi
September 25, 2022 19:04 IST

 The Indian team comprised Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

The Indian Equestrian team won a historic bronze medal on debut at the Women's International Tent Pegging Championship at Wadi Rum in Jordan.

The Indian team comprised Ritika Dahia, Priyanka Bhardwaj and Khushi Singh.

In all, 14 countries competed and the Indian team made its presence felt on debut, finishing with 136 points behind gold medal winners South Africa (170.5) and the second-placed Oman (146), according to a release issued by Equestrian Federation of India.

On day one of the competition, captain Dahiya and Bhardwaj competed in the individual and pairs lance events. The team was lying seventh by the end of competition on Day 1.

On day two, India competed in individual and team sword events and claimed the second position with 24 points. In the individual event, Khushi Singh bagged first position with 18 points.

With a good performance on the second day, India jumped to fourth position in the overall table.

The team competed in the ring, peg and sword event on the third day and finished second.

The consistent good show pushed India to overall third position for a historic bronze on debut at the International Tent Pegging Federation event.

