Indian team for shooting World Cup

NEW DELHI

16 February 2021 22:13 IST

All the 15 Olympic quota winners earned their berth with good scores as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 57-strong Indian team for the World Cup in rifle, pistol and shotgun to be staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range from March 18 to 29.

The team:

Men: 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Arjun Babuta, Deepak Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

50m rifle 3-position: Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, Chain Singh.

10m air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Sarabjot Singh, Ravinder Singh, Shahzar Rizvi.

25m rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, Anish Bhanwala, Arpit Goel, Adarsh Singh.

Trap: Kynan Chenai, Lakshay Sheoran, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Namanveer Singh Brar.

Skeet: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Karam Sukhbir Singh, Amrinder Singh Cheema.

Women: Air rifle: Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Shriyanka Sadangi, Nisha Kanwar.

Rifle 3-position: Tejaswini Sawant, Sunidhi Chauhan, Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyanandam, Shreya Saksena.

Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, P. Shri Nivetha, Shweta Singh, Esha Singh.

Sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav, Neeraj Kaur, Abhidnya Patil.

Trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, Kirti Gupta, Neeru.

Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, Darshana Rathore, Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala.