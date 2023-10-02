Asian Games | Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating

October 02, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - Hangzhou

Indian roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best ever performance at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s.

The Indian quartet finished behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then sealed a second bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in men's team relay.

Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) took the top-two spots.

Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.

