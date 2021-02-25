Indian GP-2 | Sreeshankar lights up the day

Easily done: M. Sreeshankar cleared the 8m mark for the fourth time in his life in winning the long jump event. Special Arrangement.

Patiala

25 February 2021 22:17 IST

Arokia Rajiv upsets Anas; easy for Tajinderpal, Annu Rani

M. Sreeshankar sailed past 8m for the fourth time in his life while winning the men’s long jump in the Indian Grand Prix-2 in Patiala on Thursday.

The 21-year-old had problems with the board for a long time till his last-round effort of 8.05m.

“Almost all my jumps were 20 to 25cm behind the board, even in the last my toe just touched the board,” the National record holder told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

National record holder Annu Rani was consistent in women’s javelin, Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh won the men’s shot put comfortably while Arokia Rajiv upset National record holder Muhammed Anas in the men’s 200m.

The showdown between Dutee Chand and Hima Das did not materialise with the latter skipping the 100m. Dutee won the 100m while Hima took the 200m.

The results: Men: 100m: 1. Krishnakumar Rane (10.71s); 2. Amiya Kumar (10.74); 3. Amit Tiwari (10.81). 200m: 1. Arokia Rajiv (21.24s); 2. Muhammed Anas (21.44); 3. Ashok Kumar (21.80). 400m: 1. Amoj Jacob (46.00s); 2. Sarthak Bhambri (47.12); 3. Angrej Singh (47.32). 1500m: 1. Ajay Kumar (3:44.31s); 2. Rahul (3:45.98); 3. Ajeet Kumar (3:51.30). Long jump: 1. M. Sreeshankar (8.05m); 2. Yugant Singh (7.85); 3. Muhammed Anees (7.76). Shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh (19.49m); 2. Sahib Singh (17.69); 3. Amandeep Singh (16.96). Javelin throw: 1. Sahil Silwal (77.40m); 2. Rohit Yadav (77.33); 3. D.P. Manu (75.28).

Women: 100m: 1. Dutee Chand (11.44s); 2. A.T. Daneshwari (11.89); 3. Diandra Valladares (11.92). 200m: 1. Hima Das (23.31s); 2. Simrandeep Kaur (24.91). 400m: 1. M.R. Poovamma (53.60s); 2. Kiran Pahal (54.88); 3. V. Subha (55.29). 1500m: 1. Chanda (4:15.54s); 2. P.U. Chitra (4:20.98); 3. Lili Das (4:21.32). 400m hurdles: 1. Vithya Ramraj (59.49s); 2. Nanhi (1:00.13); 3. V.K. Salini (1:00.44). Shot put: 1. Srishthi Vig (15.46m); 2. Kachnar Chaudhary (14.15); 3. Tulnai Narzary (13.95). Javelin throw: 1. Annu Rani (61.22m); 2. Sanjana Choudhary (53.27); 3. Sharmila Kumari (50.93).