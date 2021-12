NEW DELHI

16 December 2021 04:28 IST

The Indian team of Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, Keyzad Ankelsaria, Sundeep Thakral, Rajeswar Tewari and Debabrata Majumder defeated UAE to win the Asia and Middle East bridge championship.

India scored 99 IMPs while UAE had 42 IMPs.

