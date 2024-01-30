ADVERTISEMENT

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins intercontinental title in U.S.

January 30, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - New Delhi

Jangra had a decent run in the amateur circuit as well and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition

PTI

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra after winning the Intercontinental belt, in Washington. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra won the U.S.-based National Boxing Association's intercontinental super featherweight title after defeating American Gerardo Esquivel at Toppenish City, Washington.

Undefeated in his professional career so far the 30-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver-medallist Roy Jones Jr, dropped down from his previous 75kg weight class to compete for this title on Friday.

"This victory is not just mine but of every person who has supported me throughout the journey. My coaches, family, fans etc. stood with me. I dedicate this title to my country. I will try to continue achieving similar respect and titles for the country in the future also," Jangra said in a media release.

Before the win against Esquivel, Jangra, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, registered knockout wins in four out of his six fights.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jangra had a decent run in the amateur circuit as well and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition.

The National Boxing Association (NBA) is a Florida-based sanctioning body for professional bouts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport / boxing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US