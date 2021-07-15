Important to always believe in yourself, says P.V. Sindhu

P.V. Sindhu.

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 23:15 IST

‘Nothing comes easy; everyone has to chase their goal’

World champion P.V. Sindhu’s advice to the budding talent in any discipline is to believe in themselves, enjoy the sport and show the desired passion.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist, speaking at the virtual interaction of Bridgestone’s campaign ‘Chase your Dreams’ on Thursday, said that some might be successful very early in their career and some very late.

Years of hard work

“But, the most important thing is to always think that ‘I can do it’. It requires years of hard work to reach the levels of some of the greats of the sports,” Sindhu said.

“I am sure if all the parents advise and guide their children interested in sports in the right way, they are bound to succeed,” she said.

On what have been the biggest lessons in her journey so far, Sindhu said focus, endurance and performance were the key to her success story.

“One has to remain focussed, make the right kind of efforts, and must have a vision. Nothing comes our way easily. Everyone has to have a goal and keep chasing it, as this campaign suggests,” she said.

Indian Olympic Association joint secretary Namdev Shirgaonkar thanked Bridgestone for the support to the Olympics contingent.

“We are sending the biggest squad for the Tokyo Games with many firsts. And we are hopeful of a memorable performance,” he said.

Bridgestone India MD Parag Satpute, and Deepak Gulati, Chief Marketing Officer, Bridgestone, also spoke.